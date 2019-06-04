Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Marshall "Bill" Olliff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Marshall Olliff

AIKEN - William (Bill) Marshall Olliff entered into rest on May 27, 2019, at age 94. He was the son of Clennie Priscilla Olliff and Alton Dubignon Olliff and the brother of Mary Josephine Melvin all of whom predeceased him.

Born on August 1, 1924 in Waycross, Georgia, Bill served in WW II in the Army's 33rd Engineering Corps in Okinawa. He then attended South Georgia College where he met Rose Mary Davis. They were married on July 20, 1947. He graduated from Oglethorpe University majoring in Physics and received a Masters Degree from Emory University in that field becoming a physicist.

After working at Argon National Lab in Chicago, Illinois, he was hired by DuPont De Nemours & Co., Inc. in 1952 and moved to Aiken, SC.

Bill served in a variety of positions at the Savannah River Plant for thirty six years. In retirement he started his own consulting company, learned to play golf, and enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Murray. He also volunteered at the Aiken County Historical Museum and joined a ballroom dance club.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose Mary Davis Olliff, three children: Cheryl Bevin Olliff (husband Michael Schubert), Donna Marie Burke (husband Dennis), and Marsha Faye McDonald (husband Colin). His grandchildren include: William Alexander Tinsley (wife Abby), Amanda Rose Whitcomb, and Sadie Grace McDonald. Two great grandchildren, Lucas Bennett Whitcomb and Samuel Bullock Tinsley also survive his passing.

A celebration of life will be held at the Aiken County Historical Museum on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the museum.

