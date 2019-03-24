Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McMichael. View Sign

William McMichaelAIKEN - William L. "W.L" McMichael, Jr., age 73, loving husband of Janice Freeman McMichael and son of the late William L. McMichael, Sr. and the late Evelyn Hamby McMichael, entered into eternal rest at the VA Hospital in Augusta, Ga. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, William L. (Samantha) McMichael, III; a daughter, Lisa Marie McMichael (Terry) Setzer; a sister, Debra Kay McMichael; three grandchildren, Casey (Stephanie) Moss, William L. McMichael, IV and Brice Aric McMichael; one special great grandchild, Carri and his pet dogs, Petey and Benjamin. He was born in Augusta, Ga. but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. except for the 17 years he spent in Amarillo, Texas. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a member of the Chapter 43 and the American Legion. He was a loving husband who loved his family, especially his grandchildren with all his heart. He was also very proud of his Military Service having served in the Army in the Vietnam War . He enjoyed riding his tractor around his land. He shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the years that God granted him on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and he shall live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones. A service, celebrating his life and homegoing, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Michael Kelly officiating. The interment will follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. Carl Carver, Jr., Eric Abdullah, Bryson Hewitt, Fred Campbell, Ben Taylor and Bobby Griffin will serve as pallbearers. Cleve Koon will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Sunday evening, March 24th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829, is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Napier Funeral Home

