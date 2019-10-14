Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Osbon. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mercy Church 2700 Whiskey Rd Aiken , SC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mercy Church 2700 Whiskey Rd. Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Osbon

AIKEN - AIKEN, SC -William Nathaniel "Nate" Osbon, 90, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Nate was born in Aiken, South Carolina in 1929 in his family's home that still stands on the corner of Pendleton St. and Hampton Ave. He would spend much of the next 90 years working on the other end of Pendleton St., at Osbon's Laundry and Drycleaners, the business he started with his father in 1948.

Nate proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. When he came back home, he met the love of his life, Dessie McCarty of Alma, Georgia. He invited her to "come to church with him," which she did ... for 66 years. Dessie became Mrs. W.N. Osbon on October 17, 1953. From that day on, they would work together, eat together, worship together, laugh together, and fall in love with each other every day. In 1968, after 15 years of marriage, they adopted a baby boy. They named him Ricky Nathaniel Osbon. Nate would teach his son right from wrong by the life he lived. He emphasized the importance of responsibility and that we each have a responsibility to serve others. Nate showed him throughout his life that a person is only as good as their word and instilled in those around him the importance of loving God, loving family, and loving this great country.

Rick and his wife Angie gave "Papa" his greatest gift after they were married: three grandchildren (Reagan, Gemma, and Sterling). They were the lights of his life. He often said, "If I had known how great grandkids were, I would have just started with them."

Tony Rickard, Nate's beloved nephew, and Rick had the privilege of working with Nate every day at the cleaners where he would share with them his wisdom, knowledge, and stories. He would give them the benefit of his experienced guidance, while simultaneously allowing them the space that they needed to both succeed and make mistakes, learning from every situation. He added value to those around him and he helped shape the character and lives of so many who were fortunate enough to cross his path. Nate was a charter member and past president of the Aiken Kiwanis Club and a member of Mercy Church of Aiken. Nate is survived by his loving wife, Dessie McCarty Osbon; son, Rick (Angie) Osbon, Aiken; grandchildren, Reagan, Gemma, and Sterling Osbon; three sisters, Esther Camp, Aiken, Naomi (Bobby) Pennington, Aiken, Jewel (James) Padgett, Aiken; two brothers, David Osbon, Aiken, Richard (Vivian) Osbon, Aiken and preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Bell, Ruth Cook, Faye Morris, Authur Osbon, Jr., Owen Osbon.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Mercy Church with The Rev. Kenneth Murphy and The Rev. Tod Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Eddie Bell, Jarrod Blount, Steve Mills, Kevin Rix, Darrell Shealy and Monte Steedley.

A visitation will be held Monday evening at Mercy Church from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, 2700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the South Carolina Church of God Home for Children,

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801



William OsbonAIKEN - AIKEN, SC -William Nathaniel "Nate" Osbon, 90, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Nate was born in Aiken, South Carolina in 1929 in his family's home that still stands on the corner of Pendleton St. and Hampton Ave. He would spend much of the next 90 years working on the other end of Pendleton St., at Osbon's Laundry and Drycleaners, the business he started with his father in 1948.Nate proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. When he came back home, he met the love of his life, Dessie McCarty of Alma, Georgia. He invited her to "come to church with him," which she did ... for 66 years. Dessie became Mrs. W.N. Osbon on October 17, 1953. From that day on, they would work together, eat together, worship together, laugh together, and fall in love with each other every day. In 1968, after 15 years of marriage, they adopted a baby boy. They named him Ricky Nathaniel Osbon. Nate would teach his son right from wrong by the life he lived. He emphasized the importance of responsibility and that we each have a responsibility to serve others. Nate showed him throughout his life that a person is only as good as their word and instilled in those around him the importance of loving God, loving family, and loving this great country.Rick and his wife Angie gave "Papa" his greatest gift after they were married: three grandchildren (Reagan, Gemma, and Sterling). They were the lights of his life. He often said, "If I had known how great grandkids were, I would have just started with them."Tony Rickard, Nate's beloved nephew, and Rick had the privilege of working with Nate every day at the cleaners where he would share with them his wisdom, knowledge, and stories. He would give them the benefit of his experienced guidance, while simultaneously allowing them the space that they needed to both succeed and make mistakes, learning from every situation. He added value to those around him and he helped shape the character and lives of so many who were fortunate enough to cross his path. Nate was a charter member and past president of the Aiken Kiwanis Club and a member of Mercy Church of Aiken. Nate is survived by his loving wife, Dessie McCarty Osbon; son, Rick (Angie) Osbon, Aiken; grandchildren, Reagan, Gemma, and Sterling Osbon; three sisters, Esther Camp, Aiken, Naomi (Bobby) Pennington, Aiken, Jewel (James) Padgett, Aiken; two brothers, David Osbon, Aiken, Richard (Vivian) Osbon, Aiken and preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Bell, Ruth Cook, Faye Morris, Authur Osbon, Jr., Owen Osbon.Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Mercy Church with The Rev. Kenneth Murphy and The Rev. Tod Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Eddie Bell, Jarrod Blount, Steve Mills, Kevin Rix, Darrell Shealy and Monte Steedley.A visitation will be held Monday evening at Mercy Church from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, 2700 Whiskey Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the South Carolina Church of God Home for Children, https://www.schomeforchildren.com/donate SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801 Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close