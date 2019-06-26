William Patterson, Jr.
LEESBURG, FL - Mr. William Patterson Jr, 73, formerly of New Ellenton, entered into rest June 13, 2019 in Leesburg, FL. Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Leesburg, FL. Hayes Brothers Funeral Home in charge.
Survivors include a daughter, Michele Patterson; one son, Patrick Patterson; five sisters, Eartha Rogers, Erline Green, Carolyn Cash, Shirley Williams, & Faith Wright; one brother, Steve Allen; 2 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 26, 2019