Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ANDERSON - On Sunday, April 28, 2019, William R. Alexander ("Bill"), loving husband and father of four children passed away in his home at the age of 92 surrounded by his family. Bill was born February 19, 1927, in Augusta GA. to Myrtie B. and David L. Alexander; he lived in Aiken, SC until 1998. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Bill graduated from Clemson College in 1951 with a B.S. in Textile Manufacturing and lettered as a member of the Golf Team. Bill is proud to never have lost a golf match against rival schools including the school located in Columbia, S.C. Upon graduating, Bill went to work for Graniteville Company located in Graniteville, SC. until his retirement in 1992. Bill was an accomplished golfer in Aiken and the surrounding area.

In 1998, Bill and his surviving wife of 66 years, Amelia Townsend Alexander moved to Anderson, S.C. so they could be closer to their family, Clemson University, and to continue playing golf. Bill was an IPTAY member for many years, an Aiken area representative, served on the IPTAY Board of Directors and attended 65 consecutive Clemson-Carolina football games. Bill and Amelia are members of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson, S.C.

Bill is survived by his son William R. Alexander Jr., wife Stella, daughter Amelia A. Skipper, husband Dock Skipper, Jr., son David L. Alexander, wife Joan, daughter Pamela A. Augspurger, husband Mark Augspurger. Grandchildren Brittain Alexander and wife Anna, Danielle Augspurger, Amanda Connelly and husband Brian Connelly, Bryan Alexander, Jake Alexander, and Aaron Augspurger.

Bill is also survived by his older sister Mayrant A. Lojewski and husband Joseph Lojewski of Aiken, S.C. He was predeceased by his older brother David L. Alexander who was a member of Clemson College class of 1944, died during World War II serving in France and his older sister Mary Dean Williamson and husband Stanley Williamson of Aiken, SC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, Hospice of the Upstate, or a charity of your own choice.

Condolences and shared memories may be addressed to Amelia at P.O. Box 190, Sandy Springs, SC 29677 or

email to

William R. AlexanderANDERSON - On Sunday, April 28, 2019, William R. Alexander ("Bill"), loving husband and father of four children passed away in his home at the age of 92 surrounded by his family. Bill was born February 19, 1927, in Augusta GA. to Myrtie B. and David L. Alexander; he lived in Aiken, SC until 1998. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Bill graduated from Clemson College in 1951 with a B.S. in Textile Manufacturing and lettered as a member of the Golf Team. Bill is proud to never have lost a golf match against rival schools including the school located in Columbia, S.C. Upon graduating, Bill went to work for Graniteville Company located in Graniteville, SC. until his retirement in 1992. Bill was an accomplished golfer in Aiken and the surrounding area.In 1998, Bill and his surviving wife of 66 years, Amelia Townsend Alexander moved to Anderson, S.C. so they could be closer to their family, Clemson University, and to continue playing golf. Bill was an IPTAY member for many years, an Aiken area representative, served on the IPTAY Board of Directors and attended 65 consecutive Clemson-Carolina football games. Bill and Amelia are members of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson, S.C.Bill is survived by his son William R. Alexander Jr., wife Stella, daughter Amelia A. Skipper, husband Dock Skipper, Jr., son David L. Alexander, wife Joan, daughter Pamela A. Augspurger, husband Mark Augspurger. Grandchildren Brittain Alexander and wife Anna, Danielle Augspurger, Amanda Connelly and husband Brian Connelly, Bryan Alexander, Jake Alexander, and Aaron Augspurger.Bill is also survived by his older sister Mayrant A. Lojewski and husband Joseph Lojewski of Aiken, S.C. He was predeceased by his older brother David L. Alexander who was a member of Clemson College class of 1944, died during World War II serving in France and his older sister Mary Dean Williamson and husband Stanley Williamson of Aiken, SC.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, Hospice of the Upstate, or a charity of your own choice.Condolences and shared memories may be addressed to Amelia at P.O. Box 190, Sandy Springs, SC 29677 oremail to [email protected] Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close