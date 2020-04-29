Home

Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery
More Obituaries for William Buff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ray Billy Buff


1951 - 2020
William Ray Billy Buff Obituary
William Ray "Billy" Buff
Windsor - A family graveside funeral service for William Ray "Billy" Buff, 68, of Windsor, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery; the Deacon William C. Bill Cole will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Billy passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Born in Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Craig Buff and Annie Mae Hall Buff. He previously worked construction and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Faye Cash Buff; and his sisters Jenell V. Roman of Aiken and Enroee Visintian of Mt. Carmel, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Kenny Buff and a brother Craig Joe Buff.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020
