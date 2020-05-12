Or Copy this URL to Share

William Roberson Sr.

AIKEN - Mr. William Roberson, Sr, 71, of 1387 Congress Dr., NW, husband of Mrs. Gloria J. Brown Roberson entered into eternal rest at his residence Monday, May 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call his residence @ 803-648-5968 or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store