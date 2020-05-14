Mr. William Roberson, Sr., age 71, husband of Gloria J. Brown Roberson, of 1387 Congress Drive, NW, entered into eternal life Monday, May 11, 2020 . Graveside services will be held 1 PM Friday, May 15, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery & Mausoleum with Elder William C. Jefferson, Sr. officiating. Viewing will be held from 12:30-1 PM at the Cemetery.

William was born November 25, 1948, the son of Syrus and Eunice Paige Roberson in Aiken, SC. He attended Aiken Graded School and Martha Schofield High School. William worked at Owens Corning Fiberglass for thirty-five years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Frank Robinson, Syrus Roberson, Jr., Willie Edward Roberson, and Charles Roberson; while leaving to cherish many memories: his loving and devoted wife, Gloria J. Brown Roberson; his daughters, Gloria J. Jackson and Jeanette Walker, both of Aiken; sons, William (Tina) Roberson, Jr., Napoleon Brown, and Tony L. Roberson, all of Aiken; sisters, Margaret Thompson, Alberta Miles, Helen Lloyd, Patricia A. Roberson, all of Aiken, and Eunice (Marion) Edwards, Sr., Augusta, GA; brothers, Ronald Roberson, Aiken; an aunt, Anna Mae Bell and an uncle, Zachary Paige, Sr.; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and loving friends.

Friends may call the residence at 803 648 5968 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 Thursday from 3-6 PM.

