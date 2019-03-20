William Robert Lasswitz, Jr.
AIKEN - William Robert Lasswitz Jr died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Harbor Chase three days shy of his 100th birthday.
Mr. Lasswitz was born March 21, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William Robert Lasswitz Sr. and the late Helen Schmid Lasswitz. He was a veteran of the Army Air Force and worked for GE for thirty-four years.
Mr. Lasswitz was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Muriel Ude Lasswitz; and a daughter, Barbara Consiglio.
Survivors include a son, Robert William Lasswitz; two grandchildren, Mark Consiglio and Christine Duvernell; and family friend, Tim Frambles.
Services will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the staff Harbor Chase and Agape Hospice for the excellent care shown to Mr. Lasswitz.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019