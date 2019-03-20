Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert Lasswitz Jr.. View Sign

William Robert Lasswitz, Jr.

AIKEN - William Robert Lasswitz Jr died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Harbor Chase three days shy of his 100th birthday.

Mr. Lasswitz was born March 21, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William Robert Lasswitz Sr. and the late Helen Schmid Lasswitz. He was a veteran of the Army Air Force and worked for GE for thirty-four years.

Mr. Lasswitz was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Muriel Ude Lasswitz; and a daughter, Barbara Consiglio.

Survivors include a son, Robert William Lasswitz; two grandchildren, Mark Consiglio and Christine Duvernell; and family friend, Tim Frambles.

Services will be held privately.

The family would like to thank the staff Harbor Chase and Agape Hospice for the excellent care shown to Mr. Lasswitz.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Lasswitz family may be left by visiting



William Robert Lasswitz, Jr.AIKEN - William Robert Lasswitz Jr died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Harbor Chase three days shy of his 100th birthday.Mr. Lasswitz was born March 21, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William Robert Lasswitz Sr. and the late Helen Schmid Lasswitz. He was a veteran of the Army Air Force and worked for GE for thirty-four years.Mr. Lasswitz was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Muriel Ude Lasswitz; and a daughter, Barbara Consiglio.Survivors include a son, Robert William Lasswitz; two grandchildren, Mark Consiglio and Christine Duvernell; and family friend, Tim Frambles.Services will be held privately.The family would like to thank the staff Harbor Chase and Agape Hospice for the excellent care shown to Mr. Lasswitz.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Lasswitz family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Funeral Home George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 220-0728 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close