William "Bill" Robert Miller
Wagener - Mr. William "Bill" Robert Miller, 88, entered into rest on Monday February 10, 2020.
Mr. Bill was married to the late Berta Hamlett Miller for 32 years until her passing in 2009. He is the father of Gregory "Greg" A. Miller and his wife Rhonda of Kokomo, Indiana, Robin Keaffaber and her husband Todd of Cincinnati, Ohio, Britt Klech of Davenport, NY, and the late Denise Lilly and Blake Kelch. Mr. Bill is the grandfather of Travis (Liz) Miller, Ian Lilly, Elora (Jake) Edwards, Ranen Keaffaber, Laurie Fox, Jennifer Bixley, Joyce Kelch, Blake Kelch, Danita (Brian) Hall, and the late Shawn Smith. He is the great grandfather of Nicholas Fox, Seth Devin Bixley, Ashley Smith, Haden Hall, Braden Hall, and Dillon Miller. Mr. Bill is the son of the late William Ora Miller and the late Goldie Allien Boyer Miller. He was also preceded in death by his sister Muriel Clark.
Mr. Bill was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was a member of the Wagener United Methodist Church. Mr. Bill spent his winters in Wagener and lived in Maine during the summer months.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wagener United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 265 Wagener, SC 29164.
Graveside service for Mr. Bill will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Wagener Cemetery at 5:00 pm with military honors.
Condolences may be made to the Miller family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 26, 2020