William S Wallace Sr

Charleston - On June 26, 2020, William S. Wallace, Sr. 94 yrs., 10 months and 19 days old entered into the Church triumphant. Born in Mt. Olive, NC, he traveled the world through the U.S. NAVY. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer 1st Class in 1966 to Charleston, SC where he and his late wife Pearl raised their family including Carl who preceded them in death. William was then employed by and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Linda (Benjamin) Watson; William, Jr. (Cathie) Wallace; Alesia (Anthony, Sr.) Heyward; 14 Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 special first cousin and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives, St. John's R.E. Church and his beloved Male Choir and Adult Sunday School Class.

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, a Walk-Thru viewing will be held at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954 from 3 - 5 pm. MASKS REQUIRED.

A private burial will be held by the Family with a public memorial celebration at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Restoration Fund of St. John's R.E. Church, 91 Anson St., Charleston, SC 29401.



