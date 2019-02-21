William T. "Bill" Brown
Aiken - AIKEN, SC - WILLIAM THOMAS "BILL" BROWN III, 91, beloved husband of Virginia Beck "Ginny" Brown, died Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be Saturday afternoon, March 9th at 4:30 PM at Houndslake Country Club.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 21, 2019