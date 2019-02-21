William T. "Bill" Brown

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. "Bill" Brown.

William T. "Bill" Brown
Aiken - AIKEN, SC - WILLIAM THOMAS "BILL" BROWN III, 91, beloved husband of Virginia Beck "Ginny" Brown, died Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be Saturday afternoon, March 9th at 4:30 PM at Houndslake Country Club.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.