William T. "Bo" Stillinger Jr.

William T. "Bo" Stillinger Jr. Obituary
William T. "Bo" Stillinger, Jr.
WILLISTON - A family graveside funeral service for William Thurston "Bo" Stillinger, Jr., 60, of Williston, SC, will be held at two o'clock p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Williston Cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded; Doctor Beth Yarborough will be officiating. The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Official Folk Funeral Home Facebook page. We will be following the CDC guide lines for everyone's safety. Memorial contributions may be given in Bo's memory to the Williston Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853 or to the Hope Masonic Lodge # 126, P.O. Box 53, Williston, SC 29853. Bo passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Born in Orangeburg County, he was the son of the late William Thurston "Skinny" Stillinger, Sr. and Pansy Jeffcoat Stillinger. Bo was the branch manager at A.B. Beverage Company, Inc. of Aiken, SC for a number of years. He was a member of the Hope Masonic Lodge # 126 where he served two consecutive terms as the Worshipful Master; he was also a member of the El Bab and Aiken County Shrine Clubs, the Omar and Jamil Shrine Temples. He was a member of the Williston Presbyterian Church. Bo was a true family man, wonderful husband, terrific father, and father-in-law and was the best PaPa ever. He loved spending time with his family, cooking, grilling, baking cakes and fellowshipping. He was a true friend to many and loved by all. Bo was a genuinely good man who had a kind and giving heart; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Letitia "Tisha" Williams Stillinger; his sons William Thurston (Kerrie) Stillinger, III and Spencer Blake (Lindsey) Stillinger; his grandchildren William Thurston "Will" Stillinger, IV, Brantley Wren Stillinger, Sydney Lyn Stillinger, and Paylen Grey Stillinger all of Williston; brother-in-law Billy A. (Janice) Williams, Jr.; extended family Doug and Cathy Varnadore and their boys Joey, Wesley, and Luke along with a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Joyce Stillinger (Bernard) Brown and his sister-in-law Joane Hutson.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2020
