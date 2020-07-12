1/1
William Thomas Bill Boyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas "Bill" Boyce
AIKEN - William Thomas "Bill" Boyce, age 78, passed away on June 20, 2020.
Bill was born in Philipsburg, PA. on October 10, 1941, a son of the late Donald Dunsmore and Ellen Kyler Boyce. Bill received his Masters Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed at SRS for over thirty years. Bill was very involved in Aiken Special Olympics, eventually serving as director for Area 15. Bill shared his love of flying with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of more than fifty-one years, Helen K. Boyce; his daughter, Candace Boyce of Richmond, VA; his two sons, Timothy "Tad" Boyce and Paul David Boyce, both of Aiken; and his two granddaughters, Mira Eisenhauer and Willa Eisenhauer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Main Street, New Ellenton, SC 29809 or to St. Mary Help of Christian Church, P.O. Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.
Memorial service will take place at a later date.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Boyce family may be left by visiting
www.georgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 12 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved