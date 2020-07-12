William Thomas "Bill" BoyceAIKEN - William Thomas "Bill" Boyce, age 78, passed away on June 20, 2020.Bill was born in Philipsburg, PA. on October 10, 1941, a son of the late Donald Dunsmore and Ellen Kyler Boyce. Bill received his Masters Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed at SRS for over thirty years. Bill was very involved in Aiken Special Olympics, eventually serving as director for Area 15. Bill shared his love of flying with his family and friends.Bill is survived by his wife of more than fifty-one years, Helen K. Boyce; his daughter, Candace Boyce of Richmond, VA; his two sons, Timothy "Tad" Boyce and Paul David Boyce, both of Aiken; and his two granddaughters, Mira Eisenhauer and Willa Eisenhauer.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Main Street, New Ellenton, SC 29809 or to St. Mary Help of Christian Church, P.O. Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.Memorial service will take place at a later date.The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Boyce family may be left by visiting