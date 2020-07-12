William Thomas Skidmore IV
CHARLESTON - William Thomas Skidmore IV, age 34, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
William was born May 22, 1986 in Augusta, GA to William Thomas Skidmore and Melissa Mechelle Thiele. He was an all-American boy. He loved hot rods, fast cars, and drag racing. He was a jokester and loved life.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dexter and Billie A. Skidmore; his maternal grandparents, William and Imogene Cutts; and a paternal aunt, Pamela Rankhorn.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Devin and Noah Skidmore; a sister, Sara Daniel Gray (Richard); a brother, Sean Melis; paternal aunts and uncles, Gregory R. Bailey (Marty), Wayne Padgett Skidmore (Donetta), and Merry Catherine Carpenter (Curtis); and maternal aunts and uncles, Kathy Tyree (John), Lori Dillingham, Jeana Boyd, and Kevin Cutts (Terri).
A private service will be held in The George Funeral Chapel. Livestreaming of the service may be viewed by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page on July 15th, 2020 after 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Children's Diabetes Research.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
