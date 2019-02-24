Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William 'Bill' Thomasson, III

AIKEN - Mr. William C. Thomasson III (Bill) 58 died February 22, 2019 at home in the arms of the love his life, Anne.

The funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church with the Reverend Grant Wiseman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will then receive friends at their home following.Visitation will be at 4:30PM Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Carriage House Inn.

Bill was born in Richmond, VA, a son of the late William and Ann Thomasson, Jr. He was a resident of Aiken and Charleston, SC for the past 35 years. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father and best friend. He unconditionally loved his family and friends and spending time with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed by all. Bill was an entrepreneur, he and Anne opened Carriage House Inn, Carriage House Gifts, he was one of the Three Monkeys gift store, opened the Red Pepper Restaurant, owner of Grafitto in Charleston, SC. Bill lived by simple rules: Do what is right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind and loving person. His life was a living example of his favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as Christ God forgave you".

Survivors include Anne S.Thomasson, Aiken, his daughter, Elizabeth S.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC



924 Hayne Ave.

Aiken , SC 29801

