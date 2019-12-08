Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ticky Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Ticky Patterson Obituary
William 'Ticky' Patterson
SPRINGFIELD - Visitation for Mr. William "Ticky" Patterson, 62, of 115 Chipstone Road, Springfield, SC, will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3076 Dexter St., Blackville, SC with Dr. Herman L. Wallace. Pastor. Burial will be in Fulmer's Memorial Gardens, Springfield, SC.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, 117 Rodstone Road, Springfield and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -