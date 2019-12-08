|
|
William 'Ticky' Patterson
SPRINGFIELD - Visitation for Mr. William "Ticky" Patterson, 62, of 115 Chipstone Road, Springfield, SC, will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3076 Dexter St., Blackville, SC with Dr. Herman L. Wallace. Pastor. Burial will be in Fulmer's Memorial Gardens, Springfield, SC.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, 117 Rodstone Road, Springfield and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019