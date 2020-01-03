Home

McCormick - Mr. William G. Vickers, age 88, entered into rest on Thursday December 26th, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Johnson Vickers; sons, Bruce, Derrick and Darryl Vickers; daughters, Vonne Vickers and Sharon Angelos; brother, Earl Vickers; sisters, Mary Mahalah and Sarah Minigun; eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Y.H. and Annie Wilson Vickers. Mr. Vickers proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Monday January 6th, 2020 at 3pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home. The interment will be private. The family will greet friends from 2 until 3pm at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
