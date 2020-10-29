William Whetstone (Teddy Bear)

Aiken - William Whetstone, 69 entered into rest with his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2020 after a long fight with health problems. A memorial service will be conducted by family graveside at Graniteville Cemetery on October 31, 2020 at 2 o'clock. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Deloach &Wesley Whetstone. Mr. Whetstone was a lifelong resident of Aiken, SC who attended Leavelle McCampbell High School. Mr. Whetstone was an avid woodworker, spending hours laboring & creating as he carved wood pieces, he also enjoyed NASCAR racing and large trucks in his spare time.

Mr. Whetstone was a devoted family man and was preceded in death by: (Father) Paul Whetstone, (Sister) Glenda Posey, (Daughter) Melissa Byrd. Mr. Whetstone is survived by his: (Mother) Carolyn Feagan Whetstone, (Brothers) Tommy Feagan, Marty Feagan, (Sister) Paula Clark, (Sons) Wesley Whetstone, Paul Deloach, (Daughters) Brandy Whetstone Williams, Brianna Gebbings, (Grandchildren) Jessica Parker, Crystal Parker, Ashley Parker, Sean Whittaker, Shannon Whittaker, Selina Duncan-Carter, Clayton Andrews, Carlton Andrews, Zoey Bryant, (Great Grandchildren) Aaliyah Merritt, Kaylei Phail, and Arianna Whittaker.

After the memorial friends and family will be gathering for a tribute at the Houston's home located at 2230 Columbia Highway, Aiken, SC 29805.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store