Willie "Boot" Gantt, Jr.

Aiken - Graveside Services for Mr. Willie "Boot" Gantt, Jr., age 79, husband of Janie Mae Jackson Gantt, who passed away 5/25/20, will be held 11 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, 1523 Edgefield Hwy, with Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett, officiating.

Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 Thursday, from 6-8 PM.



