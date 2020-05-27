Willie Boot Gantt Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie "Boot" Gantt, Jr.
Aiken - Graveside Services for Mr. Willie "Boot" Gantt, Jr., age 79, husband of Janie Mae Jackson Gantt, who passed away 5/25/20, will be held 11 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, 1523 Edgefield Hwy, with Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett, officiating.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 Thursday, from 6-8 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 27, 2020
To the family, I am so sorry for your loss. Boot was a great friend since I met him in 1979. RIP Boot
Liz Lorman
May 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful nephew, who I love and miss. Until we meet again in heaven.
Mary Johnson
Family
May 27, 2020
I am Willie's aunt Mary Johnson. He was a wonderful young man and my favorite nephew. I love you, and you will be greatly missed.
Mary Johnson
Family
May 27, 2020
Rip my friend so many memories of the 40 plus years your in my heart gone but never forgotten your home with the most high.
So sorry Janie and family
Wilma and Tom
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved