Willie Bud Bush Sr. (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with y'all. Mrs. Linda, Willie..."
    - Ty Smith
  • "First I would like to say my sincere prayers goes out to my..."
    - Crystal Bush
  • "Heartfelt thoughts and prayers for Linda and the family as..."
    - Rebekah Gray-Henderson
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family."
    - Wanda Ealy
  • "Linda & Josh, I'm so sorry for the loss of your beloved,..."
    - Myra Pettis
Service Information
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC
29809
(803)-649-6123
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willie "Bud" Bush Sr.
New Ellenton - Mr. Willie Bush, age 57, of 725 Old Whiskey Rd., North, husband of Linda Bush, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday November 22, 2019 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel in Aiken.
Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, 4524 Whiskey Rd. Friends may call the residence or Jackson Brooks Chapel, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.