Willie "Bud" Bush Sr.
New Ellenton - Mr. Willie Bush, age 57, of 725 Old Whiskey Rd., North, husband of Linda Bush, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday November 22, 2019 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel in Aiken.
Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, 4524 Whiskey Rd. Friends may call the residence or Jackson Brooks Chapel, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019