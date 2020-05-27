Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Willie Edward "Duck" Terry

Aiken - Mr. Willie Edward "Duck" Terry, age 63, of 216 Williamsburg St. NE entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store