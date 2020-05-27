Willie Edward "Duck" Terry
Aiken - Mr. Willie Edward "Duck" Terry, age 63, of 216 Williamsburg St. NE entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 27, 2020.