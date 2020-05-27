Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Edward Terry

Aiken - Mr. Willie Edward Terry, age 63, of 216 Williamsburg St., NE, passed away May 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held 12 PM Saturday, at Mt. Anna-Mt. Harris Cemetery, Banks Mill Rd, Aiken. Willie leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, LaToria Terry; son, Dwayne Terry; sisters, Susie Holmes and Pandora (Tommy) Watson; brothers, John Henry Terry, Kenneth Terry, Benjamin Terry, Jerome Terry, and Jason Terry; three grandchildren; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 from Friday from 6-8 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store