Willie Gantt, Jr

Aiken - Mr. Willie Gantt, Jr, 78, of 829 Lincoln Ave., NW, husband of Mrs. Janie Gantt entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.



