Willie James Pollard

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mr. Willie James Pollard, who passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at PruittHealth of Aiken, will be held 11 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Rosa Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 89 Little Rock Rd, Wagener, SC with Rev. Johnnie Lee Smith, Jr., Officiating.

He leaves a legacy of wonderful memories to: two stepchildren, a daughter, Lillie Porter, one son, Kevin Porter; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother, Sammie Lee Pollard and two sisters, Nora Bell Green and Pricilla P. Patterson; and a host of other relatives and loving friends.

Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on Wednesday from 12-2 PM.



