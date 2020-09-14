Willie James Staley

AIKEN - Mr. Willie James Staley entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken. Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Joe F. Singleton, officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store