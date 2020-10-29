1/1
Willie James Vining
1938 - 2020
Mr. Willie James Vining, husband of Juanita Vining, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday October 30, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens.
Willie leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife; children, James Vining Jr., Jermaine Vining, Michelle Edwards, and Paulette Easterlin; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Thursday from 4-8 PM.

Published in The Aiken Standard on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jessamine Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
