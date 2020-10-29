Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie James Vining

Aiken - Mr. Willie James Vining, husband of Juanita Vining, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday October 30, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens.

Willie leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife; children, James Vining Jr., Jermaine Vining, Michelle Edwards, and Paulette Easterlin; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Thursday from 4-8 PM.



