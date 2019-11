Willie Jennings CullerAiken - WILLIE JENNINGS CULLER, 87, beloved husband of Ella Zeigler Culler, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.A native of Swansea, SC, Willie was a son of the late John G. and Gertrude Redmond Culler. He was a sergeant, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during Korea. He lived in Cayce for 39 years before retiring as the manager of the Commissary at Ft. Jackson in 1987. He and Ella lived in Nokomis, FL for 12 years before moving to Aiken in 2005. Willie was an avid Braves and Gamecocks fan. He enjoyed traveling and camping and driving his tractor but mostly treasured his family and friends. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.Surviving, in addition to his wife of 67 years, Ella, include his daughter, Gale Lawson (Ray), Aiken; daughter-in-law, Anne O. Culler, Berkely Lake, GA; grandchildren, Ray J. Lawson (Leah), Brandon R. Lawson, Savannah R. Lawson, Anita R. Culler, Elizabeth F. Culler, Casey J. Culler, William J. "Chance" Culler; great-grandchildren, Claudia H. Lawson, Gideon R. Lawson; sister, Joyce C. Wise (Truman), Swansea; sisters-in-law, Thelma Culler, Swansea, Mary Lowther, Swansea, Emily Z. Ashe (Glenn), Cordova, SC, Phyllis M. Zeigler, Bedford, VA.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Barry Culler; brothers, John G. Culler and James R. Culler.The family will receive friends Friday morning, November 8th at 11 o'clock at Trinity United Methodist Church in Aiken. The funeral service will follow at Noon with The Rev. Lee Phillips and Dr. Donnie Bates officiating.Interment will be Friday afternoon at 3 o'clock at Southland Memorial Gardens, West Columbia, SC.Memorial contributions may be directed to ( woundedwarriorproject.org ).The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Kindred Hospice and the Lower Savannah Council on Aging.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at