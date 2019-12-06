Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Willie M. Richardson Obituary
Willie M. Richardson
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Mae Richardson will be 1pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at the River Of Life Church with Rev. Anthony Q Miller officiating. Interment will be in Ashley Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may call the residence, 121 Cedar Dr, (803) 641-7012 or after 2pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019
