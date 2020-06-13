Willie Posey
AIKEN - Services for Mr. Willie J. "Skeeter" Posey will be 1pm Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Willie Harmon officiating.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 13, 2020.