Willie "Caddy" Simmons Jr. (1986 - 2019)
Service Information
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-2055
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Fair Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Fair Baptist Church
Obituary
Willie "Caddy" Simmons Jr.
Aiken - Age 33, entered into eternal rest on Sun., Oct. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 at Zion Fair Baptist Church with Bishop Olin I. Jessie officiating. A viewing will be held on today from 6PM-8PM at the funeral home. The remains will lie in state at the church on Sat. from 10 AM until the hour of service. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 23, 2019
