Willie "Skeeter" Posey

AIKEN - Mr. Willie "Skeeter" Posey, 82, of 356 York St, entered into rest June 9, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced. Mr. Posey was a member of the Word Of Life Assembly Church, Warrenville. Survivors are: a devoted nephew, Wilbert (Jennifer) Barton, Aiken; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

