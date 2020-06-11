Willie Skeeter Posey
AIKEN - Mr. Willie "Skeeter" Posey, 82, of 356 York St, entered into rest June 9, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced. Mr. Posey was a member of the Word Of Life Assembly Church, Warrenville. Survivors are: a devoted nephew, Wilbert (Jennifer) Barton, Aiken; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
