Willie 'Bill' Thomas Walton Jr.
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mr. Willie "Bill" Thomas Walton, Jr. age 89, will be held 2:00 PM on Monday November 25, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Rev. Marion Britton officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery. Mr. Walton entered into rest on Thursday November 21, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Josephine Walton and the son of the late Willie Thomas Walton, Sr. and the late Pearl Walton. Mr. Walton was a native of Walterboro, SC and had made Aiken his home for the last 62 years. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He retired in 2002 from Miller Electric and Beckel International at SRS. Mr. Walton was an avid fisherman. He loved fishing, stocking ponds, and doing keep-up for ponds. Mr. Walton pitched for the U.S. Army and went Semi-pro in baseball as a pitcher. He loved the game of baseball and pitching. He was also an avid Clemson fan. Additional survivors include: one son, Bubba (Megan) Walton, Millsap, TX ; one daughter Virginia Walton, Ridgeland, SC; one step daughter Teresa Wagner, New Ellenton, SC; one daughter-in-law Mary Walton, Beaufort, SC; one brother Walter Walton, AR; two sisters Georgia Schaaf, Beaufort, SC and Annie Johnson, Beaufort, SC; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren. Mr. Walton was predeceased by one son, Jimmy Walton. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church 2094 Columbia Hwy N. Aiken, SC 29805. A visitation with the family will take place from 6-8 PM on Sunday November 24, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175.
Please sign the online registry at
wwww.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2019