Willie Walker
NEW ELLENTON - Mr. Willie Lee "Bill"/"Dick" Walker, 85, entered into rest May 26, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Walker was a member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Gussie Mae Walker, New Ellenton; two daughters, Shirley Walker Davis, Suitland, MD and El J. Walker, Windsor, SC; one son, Leroy Dunbar, Philadelphia, PA; two sisters, Emma Mae Bolden, Aiken and Annette Turner, Washington,DC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 28, 2019