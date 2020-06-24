Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Walker, Jr.

Aiken - Graveside services for Mr. Willie "Paul" Walker, Jr. will be held 11:00am Thursday, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Lewis Burt will officiate and Rev. Ernest Gordon will be the Eulogist.

Paul leaves to love, honor and cherish his passing, a loving wife of the home, Mary Jean Walker; four children, Lynette Hall (Terry), Woodberry, NJ, Paulette Michelle Walker, Augusta, GA, Kendrick Butler (Shanda) Graniteville, SC and Willie Walker, III, Aiken, SC; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; eight siblings, LD Walker (Yvonne) Ridge Spring, SC, Alice Norman, Aiken, SC, Georgia Gibbs, (Min. Henderson), Aiken, SC, Shirley Spencer, (William), Johnston, SC, Margaret Guidry, (Clarence), Evans, GA, Christine Jennings, (Chester), Trenton, SC, John Henry Walker, Johnston, Scand Dorothy Walker, Aiken, SC; a sister-in-law, Fonda Walker, Johnston, SC; a mother-in-law, Maggie J. Burton, Johnston, SC.

Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC.



