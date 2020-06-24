Willie Walker Jr.
Willie Walker, Jr.
Aiken - Graveside services for Mr. Willie "Paul" Walker, Jr. will be held 11:00am Thursday, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Lewis Burt will officiate and Rev. Ernest Gordon will be the Eulogist.
Paul leaves to love, honor and cherish his passing, a loving wife of the home, Mary Jean Walker; four children, Lynette Hall (Terry), Woodberry, NJ, Paulette Michelle Walker, Augusta, GA, Kendrick Butler (Shanda) Graniteville, SC and Willie Walker, III, Aiken, SC; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; eight siblings, LD Walker (Yvonne) Ridge Spring, SC, Alice Norman, Aiken, SC, Georgia Gibbs, (Min. Henderson), Aiken, SC, Shirley Spencer, (William), Johnston, SC, Margaret Guidry, (Clarence), Evans, GA, Christine Jennings, (Chester), Trenton, SC, John Henry Walker, Johnston, Scand Dorothy Walker, Aiken, SC; a sister-in-law, Fonda Walker, Johnston, SC; a mother-in-law, Maggie J. Burton, Johnston, SC.
Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Amos and Sons Funeral Home
412 Railroad Avenue
Johnston, SC 29832
803-275-3315
