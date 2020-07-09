1/
Grovetown, Ga - Mr. Winston Albert James, age 71, husband of Velma Johnson James, passed away Monday July 6, 2020 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center - Uptown Division. There will be a private ceremony on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held 11 AM Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123. Public Viewing on Friday from 2-5:30 PM.

