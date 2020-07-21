1/1
Wray Walton "Wally" Smith
1961 - 2020
CAIRO, GA - Private graveside funeral services for Wray Walton "Wally" Smith, 59, of Cairo, GA, will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cairo, GA, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Rev. Bill Staten will officiate. Mr. Smith passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Mr. Smith was born on June 24, 1961, in Abbeville, SC, to the late David Maurice Smith, Jr. and Lona Faye Walton Smith, who survives. On July 2, 1983, he married Tese Rehberg Smith, who survives. He was an insurance office manager for Farm Bureau of Cairo. He has been a devoted member of Faith Christian Center for the past 28 years.
Survivors include: his wife, Tese Rehberg Smith of Cairo, GA; children, Paige Banks (Jeremey) of Cairo, GA, Amber Smith (Scotty) of Cairo, GA; grandchildren, Elly Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, Alexandria Tuggle, Jensen Thompson, Reese Banks, and Carter Banks all Cairo, GA; mother, Faye Smith of Aiken, SC; brothers, Marty Smith (Sherry) of Cairo, GA, Von Smith (Judy) of Bentonville, AR; sisters, Alysa Smith of Aiken, SC, Brenda Smith of Louisville, KY; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Smith's memory to: Faith Christian Center, 14-Forty Youth Ministries, P. O. Box 741, Cairo, GA 39828
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
334 S Broad St
Cairo, GA 39828
(229) 377-1414
