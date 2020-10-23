1/1
Wyatt James Levi Gibson
Wyatt James Levi Gibson
Beech Island - WYATT JAMES LEVI GIBSON, 15 day old son of Casey Mark and Amanda Rose Gibson, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at MUSC in Charleston.
Surviving in addition to his loving parents are paternal grandparents, Mark and Daphne Gibson, Aiken; maternal grandparents, Lori Adams, Canton, OH, Charles Schmidt, Lakeland, FL; paternal great-grandfather, Haskell Goodwin, Sr., Aiken, maternal great-grandmother, Rose McInturff, Canton, OH; uncle, Jesse Gibson, Raleigh, NC; aunt, Hannah Gibson, Aiken.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, October 25th beginning at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock in the funeral home chapel with Wyatt's grandfather, The Rev. Mark Gibson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be directed to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, 10 McClennan Banks Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 or to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston (www.rmhcharleston.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 23 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
