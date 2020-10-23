Wyatt James Levi Gibson
Beech Island - WYATT JAMES LEVI GIBSON, 15 day old son of Casey Mark and Amanda Rose Gibson, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at MUSC in Charleston.
Surviving in addition to his loving parents are paternal grandparents, Mark and Daphne Gibson, Aiken; maternal grandparents, Lori Adams, Canton, OH, Charles Schmidt, Lakeland, FL; paternal great-grandfather, Haskell Goodwin, Sr., Aiken, maternal great-grandmother, Rose McInturff, Canton, OH; uncle, Jesse Gibson, Raleigh, NC; aunt, Hannah Gibson, Aiken.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, October 25th beginning at 2 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock in the funeral home chapel with Wyatt's grandfather, The Rev. Mark Gibson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be directed to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, 10 McClennan Banks Dr, Charleston, SC 29425 or to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston (www.rmhcharleston.org
).
