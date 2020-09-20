1/1
Wyman Inabinet
AIKEN - Wyman Grady Inabinet, 64, of Aiken, SC entered Heaven on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was a loving husband of 46 years, father, grandfather and great grandfather. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at two o'clock p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 in the First Baptist Church of Montmorenci Cemetery with the Reverends Tim Smart and Carl Kleinholz officiating. The family will receive friends from two to four o'clock p.m. on Sunday, September 20th at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks are required. Memorial contributions may be given in Wyman's memory to the First Baptist Church of Windsor, New Sunday School Room Addition to the Church, P.O. Box 238, Windsor, SC 29856.
Wyman was born on October 30, 1955 in Aiken to the late Davis and Adlene Bonnett Inabinet. He recently retired as the Procurement Manager of the Material Access Centers on July 1st from SRS, where he worked for 36 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Windsor where he served as a Deacon and chairman of both the Cemetery and Grounds Committees. He enjoyed the Tuesday Night Supper Club with his friends. Wyman was an outdoorsman in every sense of the word. He loved to hunt, fish and provided endless opportunities for family and friends to enjoy that with him. He and his wife enjoyed traveling the country in their R.V., where they only had a few more states to see. He was an active man who never sat still; he loved to tinker in his shop and was an avid Clemson Tiger Fan. He was lovingly referred to as Hubby, Dad, Poppy, Papa, Pappy, Pop Pop and Friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Marilyn Chapman Inabinet; a daughter Stayce I. (Carl) Kleinholz of Elgin, SC; a son Jeremy (Anna) Inabinet of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth Travers, Noah Christian Kleinholz and Kilby Ann Inabinet; a great granddaughter Elizabeth Alexandria Travers; sisters Jeanette Hilton and Vivian Clark both of Windsor; brothers Edward (Louise) Inabinet of Warrenville, Leslie (Dianne) Inabinet of Aiken, Murphy (Janice) Inabinet of Windsor; a sister-in-law Colleen and her husband Tim Gantt and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister Lois Cushman and brothers Barney Inabinet and William Inabinet.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 20 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
