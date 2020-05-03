In Memory of our Parents

Staretha Aaron Larke

Sept 8, 1923 - Oct 7, 2000

and

Alvin Larke, Sr.

May 3, 1922 - Feb 1, 2016

On your anniversary,

May 4, 1943

We think of you today and that's nothing new. You

impacted our lives greatly and for that we say THANK YOU! Until we meet again rest!



Your children!



