In Memory of our Parents
Staretha Aaron Larke
Sept 8, 1923 - Oct 7, 2000
and
Alvin Larke, Sr.
May 3, 1922 - Feb 1, 2016
On your anniversary,
May 4, 1943
We think of you today and that's nothing new. You
impacted our lives greatly and for that we say THANK YOU! Until we meet again rest!

Your children!

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 3, 2020.
