Yates Azey Fox
Aiken - Yates Azey Fox, age 66, entered into rest July 13, 2020.
Yates was born October 26, 1953 to the late Trudell Pheonix "Duck" and Yvonne W. Fox.
Yates attended The Kirk School and Tri-Development. He loved Charlie Brown, Winnie the Pooh, and his family.
Yates is survived by a brother, Mark Fox (Brenda); a nephew, Colt Fox (Tara) and their two children, Miller and Ava; and a niece, Skylar (Travis) Courtney.
Friends may call on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in The George Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marion Britton and Rev. Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mark Fox, Colt Fox, Travis Courtney, Adam Morris, Kevin Fox, and Jason Fox.
A special heartfelt thanks to Peggie "Peggie Mama" Ergle for the love and care she gave him for the last seven months.
A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the exceptional care from Becky Flowers, Bree Hornung and Wendy Breeden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George Funeral Home.
The family will be at the residence of Peggie Ergle, 2845 Columbia Hwy., N, Aiken, SC.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com