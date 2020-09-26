Yonda Jones Briggs

AIKEN - A Graveside service will be held for Mrs Yonda Jones Briggs age 64, the daughter of the late Willie and Naomi Briggs, on Sunday September 27th at 12 noon in Springfield South Carolina at the Fulmer Cemetery. There will be a visitation at Miller Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St SE on September 26th from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact her brother Mr James Briggs at 803-266-3094. Logan Funeral Home Saluda South Carolina is in charge of the service.



