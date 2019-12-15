|
|
Yurie Turner
WILLISTON - Mrs. Yurie O'Connor Turner, 84, beloved wife of the late Larry Gene Turner, joined hands with him again and followed him into heaven on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Born in El Progreso, Honduras, Central America, she was one of five children born to the late Julio O'Connor and Elena Bain O'Connor. Mrs. Turner was of proud Irish descent; she was of the Catholic faith, smart, strong, courageous and full of life. While she loved her beautiful native land, she independently traveled to the United States at a young age, full of promise and hope.
Yurie and Larry were married 51 years and the proud parents of six children: Yanina Mangen, Ross (Jennifer) Smith, Michelle Ghant, Deborah (Robbie) Williams, Larry (Christa) Turner and Elena Egbert. Their love story also brought them 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and doggie daughters Lola and Delilah.
Mrs. Turner was greatly blessed by the loving and attentive caregiving of her grandson, Ian. They shared stories, many laughs and a love for good coffee.
Mrs. Turner was a lover of all things nature. She loved her gardens, talking to her feathered friends, and the many colors reflected in her beloved trees. She especially loved the family trips to the ocean, her favorite place on earth.
Mrs. Turner will be remembered with a celebration of life service at three o'clock p.m., Tuesday, December 17th at Folk Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, SC with Pastor Heyward Horton officiating. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 6051, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 25, 2019