Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family

Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family

Yvonne Laws Dominick

AIKEN - Mrs. Yvonne Laws Dominick - 1930-2020. She is survived by Linda Dominick, Kay (Bob) Mutrie, George (Amanda) Dominick, and 19 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday, September 26 at 12:30 pm. Food will be provided. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store