Yvonne Lightbody
AIKEN, SC - Mrs. Yvonne Beverley Raincock Lightbody, 87, moved on to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
She was the widow of Burton E. Lightbody, Jr. and the youngest child of William B. and Lillian E. Raincock. She was born September 1, 1931 in Oliver, BC, Canada where she grew up until she married in 1958.
Yvonne was retired from the banking industry, was a life member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a member of the Shepherd Center and the Spectrum Senior Center. She also was a member of Swan Lake Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, her brothers Herbert, William and Kenneth Raincock and a sister, June Vanderburgh, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two children, Douglas (Elizabeth) Lightbody of Aiken, SC and Debbie Lightbody of Riverview, FL; four grandchildren, Trevor (Katie), Carly, Madison and Skyler Lightbody; and two great-grandchildren.
Yvonne blessed her family with unconditional love her entire life.
A memorial service will be held at Swan Lake Presbyterian Church on Monday, June 17 at 11:00 AM. The family will greet friends after the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Swan Lake Presbyterian Church, 912 Haynsworth St., Sumter, SC 29150.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 12, 2019