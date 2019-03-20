Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zenaida Olguin Kursch. View Sign

Zenaida Olguin Kursch

AIKEN - Zenaida Olguin Kursch, age 102, entered into rest Monday, March 18, 2019.

Mrs. Kursch was born January 24, 1917 to the late Lucas and Delores Olguin. She was a teacher and enjoyed crafting and roller skating in her 70's. Mrs. Kursch had made Aiken, SC her home since 2015, having previously lived in Maryland.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kursch was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Kursch; a daughter, Mary Agnes Kathleen Blair; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Kursch, Aiken, SC; a son, Joe Kursch (Lynda), Jackson, SC; six grandchildren, Joseph Kursch, Mary Sarah Prokopchak, Jerry Blair, John Blair, Brigette Shipley; and Hedi Strite; and ten great-grandchildren, Joseph, Danielle, Maribelle, James, Lucia, Abraham, Peter, Agnes, Rosemary, and Kalei.

A prayer service will be held at 6:15 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 in the George Funeral Chapel with visitation following until 8:00 PM.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Albuquerque, NM.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, PO Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 9803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Kursch family may be left by visiting



211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

